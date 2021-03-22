Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $412,661.74 and approximately $833,253.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 259,247,945 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.