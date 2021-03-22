Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0754

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Beldex has a market cap of $73.90 million and $21,761.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

