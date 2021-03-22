Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Major Shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L Sells 400,000 Shares

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BLPH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,128. The company has a market cap of $54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.