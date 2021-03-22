Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Major Shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L Sells 400,000 Shares

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BLPH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,128. The company has a market cap of $54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $21.28.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
