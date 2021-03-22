Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $392.20 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $399.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

