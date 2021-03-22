Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 61,484 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 369.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,484 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

