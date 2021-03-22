Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Capital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,043.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,054.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,769.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

