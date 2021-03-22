Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $648,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $313.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.12 and a 200 day moving average of $308.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

