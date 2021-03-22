Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,877 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $355.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.