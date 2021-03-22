Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,124 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

