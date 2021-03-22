Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 762 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

MCD opened at $222.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.61 and its 200-day moving average is $215.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

