Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,026.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,043.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,762.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

