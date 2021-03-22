Benjamin Hickey Sells 2,369 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 7th, Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74.

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $5.61 on Monday, hitting $184.24. 338,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

