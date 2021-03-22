Beowulf Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and $14,372.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00468232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00138743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.11 or 0.00772381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00076962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.