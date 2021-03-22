Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDGJF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WDGJF remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Monday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

