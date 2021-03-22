Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $449,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $27,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,003 shares of company stock worth $39,414,315 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $49,219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $2,607,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

