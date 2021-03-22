Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Down 1.8%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €48.25 ($56.76) and last traded at €49.40 ($58.12). 5,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.30 ($59.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.70 ($43.18).

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €49.22 and a 200-day moving average of €39.47. The firm has a market cap of $501.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.