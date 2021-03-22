Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,546 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 37,863 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $23,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.19 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.