BetterBetting (BETR) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00632463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023532 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

