Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYND. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

Shares of BYND opened at $140.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -309.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

