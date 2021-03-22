Bienville Capital Management LLC Acquires 565,200 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 5,767.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,200 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $187,090,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,262,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 421,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 614,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

