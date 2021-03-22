Bienville Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 260,000 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,638,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of EWZ opened at $33.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

