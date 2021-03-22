Bienville Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 391,858 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 391,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

