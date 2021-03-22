Bienville Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pretium Resources worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVG. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $11.09 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

