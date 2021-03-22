Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1,062.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Carvana comprises approximately 1.0% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $269.22 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $5,665,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,580 shares of company stock worth $214,555,516. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

