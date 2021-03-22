Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 276.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250,334 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,930 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth $300,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $43.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

