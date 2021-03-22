Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,786 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Range Resources worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Range Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

NYSE RRC opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

