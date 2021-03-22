Bienville Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 808.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039,720 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Denison Mines worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNN. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Denison Mines by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.13 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.21 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

