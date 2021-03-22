Bienville Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,275,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,000. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 0.8% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.