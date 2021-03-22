Bienville Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $227.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 356.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.94. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

