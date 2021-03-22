Bienville Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,751 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares during the period. NexGen Energy comprises about 1.3% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of NexGen Energy worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXE opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

