Bienville Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,010 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. PagSeguro Digital comprises 0.3% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

