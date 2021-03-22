Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 4,582 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bienville Capital Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $47.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

