Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 6,602 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF makes up 1.3% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 8.03% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

