Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 77,414 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,414 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,922,000 after buying an additional 774,772 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

