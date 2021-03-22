Bienville Capital Management LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 351,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Hycroft Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17.

HYMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

