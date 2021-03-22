Bienville Capital Management LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000. América Móvil comprises 0.5% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in América Móvil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 640,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in América Móvil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMX. UBS Group began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

