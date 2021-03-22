Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.23

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.23 and traded as high as $154.04. Biglari shares last traded at $141.95, with a volume of 4,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 4.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at $168,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

