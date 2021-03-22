Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

