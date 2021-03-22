Binance USD Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.65 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $2.65 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.00644355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032932 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,265,256,025 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.