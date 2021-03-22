BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Down 24.1%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) shares dropped 24.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.