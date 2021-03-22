Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Trading Down 0.5%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.95. 23,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 83,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The company has a market cap of $168.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. This is an increase from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Biofrontera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

