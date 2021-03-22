BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $444.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.21 million and the highest is $482.40 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $502.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,066 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $78.18 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

