Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 155,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 617,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Bionomics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNOEF)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.