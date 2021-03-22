Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $488,334.60 and approximately $110,234.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00632463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023532 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,194,754 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

