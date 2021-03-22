Bitcloud Hits Market Capitalization of $236,280.24 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $236,280.24 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.78 or 1.00023870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00035522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.87 or 0.00381071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00282630 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.50 or 0.00703045 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,080,984 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

