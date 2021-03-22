bitCNY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.46 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.34 million and $54.46 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.00473403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00140064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.86 or 0.00786500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00074615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

