Bitcoin 2 Price Down 45.8% This Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001760 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $314.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

