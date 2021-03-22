Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $43.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.