Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Hits $9.92 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $530.76 or 0.00968402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and $2.79 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,808.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.53 or 0.00400539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,687,075 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

