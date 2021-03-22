Bitcoin Classic Trading 196.7% Higher Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $26,458.25 and $199.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 196.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00035873 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

